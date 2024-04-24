RECIBÍ EL NEWSLETTER
GRUPO H

Nacional derrota 2 a 1 a Deportivo Táchira en el Gran Parque Central por Copa Libertadores

El encuentro que comienza a la hora 19 es arbitrado por Ramón Abatti, mientras que el VAR está a cargo de Daniel Nobre.

PARQUE--LIBERTADORES.jpg
WhatsApp Image 2024-04-24 at 19.27.03.jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2024-04-24 at 19.28.07.jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2024-04-24 at 19.28.12.jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2024-04-24 at 19.28.09.jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2024-04-24 at 19.28.14.jpeg

Tricolores y venezolanos se enfrentan este miércoles a partir de la hora 19 en el Gran Parque Central por el Grupo H de Copa Libertadores.

Esta es la tercera vez en la historia que se ven las caras y la primera en el estadio de Nacional.

Los dirigidos por Álvaro Recoba están en la tercera posición de la tabla, mientras que Táchira está último sin unidades.

nacional derroto 2 a 1 a deportivo tachira en el gran parque central
Nacional derrotó 2 a 1 a Deportivo Táchira en el Gran Parque Central
