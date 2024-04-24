Nacional derrota 2 a 1 a Deportivo Táchira en el Gran Parque Central por Copa Libertadores

Tricolores y venezolanos se enfrentan este miércoles a partir de la hora 19 en el Gran Parque Central por el Grupo H de Copa Libertadores.
¡Formaciones confirmadas en Montevideo!— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 24, 2024
Así van @Nacional y @DvoTachira, por la Fecha 3 del Grupo H de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores.#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/ibWCYfy1Ke
