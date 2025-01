Ecologistas vandalizan la tumba de Darwin en Londres en protesta por calentamiento global

BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL PAINT CHARLES DARWIN'S GRAVE



This action follows the news on Friday that the world has smashed through the "safe" 1.5 degrees of warming limit agreed by world leaders.



1.5 is dead. What will you do next? https://t.co/2pIZ8Kl0DF pic.twitter.com/MaHEfCqHIE