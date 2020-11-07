Artistas estadounidenses celebraron en redes sociales la victoria de Joe Biden

Celebridades estadounidenses celebraron este sábado el anuncio de la victoria del demócrata Joe Biden en las presidenciales de Estados Unidos. Algunos de ellos mostraron desde las campañas electorales su apoyo al candidato.
Ricky Martin, Salma Hayek, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Jennifer López, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gómez, son algunos de los que se expresaron en redes sociales.
. @JoeBiden@KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk
Can’t Believe It ,IM SO SO, SO,SO HAPPY. It Would Be Easy To Post Horrible Pictures & Cartoons Of trump,but Knowing Joe,He Really Means What He Says About Being The President For EVERY,& As Tempting as it WOULD BE,OUT OF RESPECT FOR JOE I WONT POST HORRIBLE PICS OF trump