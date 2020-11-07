Subrayado

Artistas estadounidenses celebraron en redes sociales la victoria de Joe Biden

Lady Gaga, Jennifer López,  Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gómez, Ricky Martin, Salma Hayek, Camila Cabello, son algunos de los que publicaron sobre la elección. 

07 de noviembre de 2020 - 18:12

Celebridades estadounidenses celebraron este sábado el anuncio de la victoria del demócrata Joe Biden en las presidenciales de Estados Unidos. Algunos de ellos mostraron desde las campañas electorales su apoyo al candidato.

Ricky Martin, Salma Hayek, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Jennifer López, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gómez, son algunos de los que se expresaron en redes sociales.

